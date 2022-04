Russian invaders robbed one of the agricultural enterprises in the town of Kamianka-Dniprovska, Zaporizhzhia region, from where they took out 61 tons of wheat. This is stated in the message in the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) on Thursday, April 28.

"Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on April 26, 2022, armed Russian military men, threatening to use physical violence, robbed a branch of one of the agricultural companies in the town of Kamianka-Dniprovska. 61 tons of wheat and other property stolen from the enterprise the invaders took out in a truck, which was also at the disposal of the branch," the statement said.

Pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the SSU Directorate in Zaporizhzhia region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory of the Russian Federation they wanted to take away "surplus" crops from farmers in the occupied Kherson region.

On April 21, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova announced that Russia plans to take grain out of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

On April 28, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that in the occupied territories, Russian invaders demand that Ukrainian businesses resume work, but not trade goods from Ukraine.