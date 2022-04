On Thursday, April 28, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. As a result, two houses were damaged. Three people including one child were injured. That follows from the message of the Zaporozhye Regional State Administration on Telegram.

So, it is reported that in the morning, an enemy missile was recorded in Zaporizhzhia.

It is indicated that the hit was conduct from a Russian aircraft, the invaders used Kh-55 air-to-ground missiles.

Three people are known to have been injured, one child included.

