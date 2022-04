Fake Of Russian Propaganda. Austrian Chancellor Denies Information About Payment For Russian Gas In Rubles

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has called the fake of Russian propaganda reports about Vienna's consent to pay for Russian gas in rubles. Nehammer wrote about this on his Twitter page.

Thus, Nehammer noted that Austria will continue to pay for gas supplies from Russia in euros.

"Before the fake news of Russian propaganda spreads here. Of course, OMV will continue to pay for gas supplies from Russia in euros. Austria strictly complies with the jointly agreed EU sanctions," Nehammer wrote.

On Wednesday, the Russian news agency TASS, as well as RIA Novosti, published a message according to which Austria agreed to pay for gas in rubles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Gazprom completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland) due to non-payment in rubles.

The EU has called the shutdown of gas supplies by Russia an attempt at blackmail and is already preparing an answer.

Europe paid Russia EUR 37 billion for energy resources during the first 40 days of the Russian war in Ukraine.

In January, Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Poland through Ukraine.

The German newspaper Bild in publications began to censor the logo of Gazprom, which is a sponsor of the German football club Schalke 04 and replaces its emblem on athletes' shirts. The logo is closed with the inscription "Freedom to Ukraine."