Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar believes that a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin may take place in the coming days, the press service of the Turkish Ministry of Defense reports.

Akar hopes that in the coming days the leaders of Ukraine and the Russian Federation will be able to “get together” for negotiations.

"President Erdogan has repeatedly met with Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelenskyy. At these meetings, the president is trying to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and sit down at the negotiating table. We hope, despite some difficulties, in the coming days, the two leaders (Ukraine and Russia) may be able to converge,” Akar says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the President's Office told when a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin is possible.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said after a meeting of 40 defense ministers of the countries of the world that there is bad news for Russia, as Ukraine is significantly strengthened.

Earlier, Putin sat the UN Secretary General at a long table and told his version of events in Ukraine.