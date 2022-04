On Wednesday, April 27, in Kherson, Russian invaders dispersed peaceful people who once again took part in a rally against the occupation with tear gas. The Russians also used stun grenades against civilians. It is reported by Suspіlne.

It is reported that the rally was announced at 10:00 a.m. Few people gathered for the event, however, they were also dispersed by the invaders with tear gas and stun grenades.

Also, videos from the scene began to appear on Telegram. People took to the streets with banners and slogans "Kherson is Ukraine". From the footage, the "consequences" of the use of stun grenades by the invaders are noticeable.

A peaceful rally of citizens was announced the day before. People were urged to come out against the so-called "referendum" for the proclamation of "Kherson People’s Republic" (KhPR).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is forcibly evicting residents from a village in Kherson region.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 70 invaders and an ammunition depot near Kherson.

Meanwhile, the invaders captured the Kherson City Council and removed the flag of Ukraine.