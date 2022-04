2 spotters of fire on armored enterprises of the Ukroboronprom state concern were detained.

The concern has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has detained the leading engineer of one of the Ukroboronprom plants for his likely involvement in a missile attack on the enterprise. The employee was exposed by the security unit of the plant itself. The collaborator reported the consequences of missile attacks on the enterprise to the Russian Federation. In addition, another spotter of fire on the plants of Ukroboronprom was detained. The reason for this was the message of the security unit of another enterprise of the concern. The former employee of the plant turned out to be a traitor," the statement reads.

It is indicated that the former employee reported the coordinates for the rashists to launch missile attacks on the plant, and also spotted the fire after they were done.

“Ukroboronprom appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine with a request to investigate cases of undermining the defense capability of Ukraine. The concern interacts and maximally assists the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine in identifying and bringing to justice persons working for the aggressor state," Roman Zabarchuk, Deputy Director General for Security of Ukroboronprom, is quoted in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military launched an airstrike on the Zhytomyr Armored Plant on the evening of March 4, 2 people were injured.