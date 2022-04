Explosions In Transnistria Were Organized By FSB Of Russia To Inflame Anti-Ukrainian Sentiments - Intelligence

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine declares that the explosions in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic are a planned provocation of the Federal Security Service of Russia to inflame anti-Ukrainian sentiments and the possible involvement of Transnistria in hostilities in Ukraine.

This is stated in the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that a series of explosions thundered in the capital of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic on April 25 at about 5:45 p.m.

The explosions occurred in the building where the office of the Ministry of State Security and a branch of the Russian Federal Security Service are located.

As a result of the incident, the building was damaged, windows were broken.

Presumably, RPG-22 and RPG-27 were used.

At the same time, intelligence emphasizes that this event did not come as a surprise to the leadership of the unrecognized republic.

According to the information available to intelligence, the FSB will continue a series of provocative terrorist attacks on the territory of Transnistria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine not excludes provocations of the Russian military in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic in order to accuse Ukraine of aggression.