Now There Are 8 Objects In Black Sea With 58 Cruise Missiles - Defense Ministry

Ukrainian intelligence has found out that there are now 8 Russian warships and submarines in the Black Sea, carrying a total of 58 Kalibr cruise missiles.

This was announced by the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk at a briefing on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas are blocking the combat zone, shelling Ukrainian territory and engaged in reconnaissance.

"I note that according to our intelligence, there are 8 carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type in the Black Sea. Their total missile salvo is 58 missiles," Motuzianyk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Lviv region, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 1 enemy missile, another missile hit near the Chervone railway station.

Earlier, fires were recorded in 2 settlements of Zolochiv district of Lviv region.

On the territory of Vinnytsia region on the morning of April 25, several explosions thundered. Residents are asked to remain calm and not to distribute footage from the scene.

Besides, the Ukrainian military shot down an all-weather two-seat Su-34 fighter-bomber in Kharkiv region.