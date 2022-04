The Russian military are shelling the occupied settlements in Kherson region from tanks under Ukrainian flags.

The Operational Command Pivden [South] announced this in a statement posted on Facebook.

"Invader tanks with Ukrainian flags arrived on the outskirts of the village of Hrozove in Kherson region. This demonstration column moved in the direction of the village of Molodetske. In this way, the enemy is trying to imitate the presence of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the territories it occupied. And then, from the same tanks, it shells the occupied settlements, giving the local population a fake picture of an attack by the Ukrainian military on civilians in Kherson region," the statement says.

The statement emphasized that the Ukrainian military does not fire at civilian objects and the population, does not open fire on settlements where the invaders are hiding behind civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control over 8 settlements in Kherson region.