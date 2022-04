Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories are massively refusing hostile assistance and surprising the Russians with self-organization. This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Telegram on Sunday, April 24.

A broad volunteer movement is unfolding in the occupied territories of Kharkiv region, people continue to organize themselves for mutual assistance, since the social situation is very difficult, reports the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Volunteers collect money for low-income people in Velykoburlutskyi district and deliver food products and necessary medicines to their homes, refusing Russian "help" on principle.

In Kupianskyi district, where there is no water supply, volunteers organized the delivery of technical water for the elderly. It is known that during April 21-23, Russian military personnel took away generators from local residents for their own use, intelligence indicates.

"At the same time, the occupiers express surprise at the activity and self-organization of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied districts of Kharkiv region. According to them: "In Russia, everything would be different. No one would volunteer," the authority reports.

At the same time, the military of the Russian Federation and the FSB officers are spreading false information that Ukraine has turned off the power supply to settlements, and also that Kharkiv is almost occupied by the Russians, while simultaneously strengthening control over telephone and Internet networks. The equipment of the Russian mobile operator MegaFon is being installed in Kharkiv region, and the occupiers are also trying to introduce payment in Russian rubles and are agitating the local population to travel to the Russian Federation to buy goods and medicines.

