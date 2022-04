President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the Easter holiday.

The video of congratulations was published by the press service of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Easter, we ask God for great grace to make our great dream come true - this is another great day, the day when great peace will come to Ukraine, and with it - eternal harmony and prosperity," the head of state said.

He drew attention to the fact that he congratulates Ukrainians on Easter from St. Sophia Cathedral, a Ukrainian shrine.

"I am in a big place - the big St. Sophia Cathedral. In the cathedral, founded a thousand years ago, on the sacred battlefield, where the army of Kyivan Rus-Ukraine defeated the Pechenegs," the President said.

He stressed that this cathedral, like all Ukrainians, is protected by the Mother of God Oranta from the walls of the cathedral.

The President said that after the dark times, bright will definitely come, and recalled that now the country is being defended by "bright people of Ukraine and the whole world."

"The big holiday gives us great hope and unbending faith that light will conquer darkness, goodness will conquer evil, life will conquer death, which means that Ukraine will definitely win!" Zelenskyy stressed.

He congratulated Ukrainians on Easter and urged them to take care of themselves and each other.

"With faith and confidence in this, I congratulate all of you on Easter. Take care of yourself. Take care of your loved ones. Take care of Ukraine! Christ is Risen! Truly He is Risen!" the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in six regions, the curfew on Easter night was in effect from 07:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m., in the rest - from 11:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m.