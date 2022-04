The duration of Russian aggression against Ukraine will depend on the amount and quality of military assistance from foreign partners. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar on the air of a telethon, ZN.ua reports on Friday, April 22.

Maliar said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine most of all need air defense systems, missile defense, missiles and anti-missile weapons.

"But here you need to understand that Ukraine, for its part, is doing everything necessary. The lists of what we need have been formed, they are secret. They are being worked out with our Western partners," Maliar said.

The duration of the war will depend on the duration and intensity of arms supplies, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible and impossible to make it as quickly as possible, the Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine needs heavy weapons to liberate the territory occupied by Russian troops, otherwise Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop.

On April 22, the speaker of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk said that the Russian army is completing the determination of favorable places for striking in the Donbas.

A review of British intelligence on the war in Ukraine on April 21 said that Russia was in a hurry to reach at least some "victory" by May 9.