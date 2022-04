The Russian military has destroyed the railway track in Dnipropetrovsk region with three missile strikes.

The chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Three missile strikes on the railway infrastructure in the Novomoskovsk district. Everyone is alive," he wrote.

Reznichenko noted that the railway track and the contact network have been destroyed, and it is not yet clear whether it is possible to resume traffic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers on the night of April 21 fired at Zelenodolsk (Dnipropetrovsk region) from Uragan multiple launch rocket systems.