The Ukrainian military liquidated the Russian lieutenant colonel Denis Mezhuev.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this in a statement posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to suffer significant losses in personnel and military equipment. According to updated data, the commander of the first motorized rifle regiment of the second motorized rifle division of the first tank army of the Western Military District, Lieutenant Colonel Denis Mezhuev, was eliminated by the defenders of Ukraine," the statement says.

The statement notes that two representatives of the leadership of the same unit, Colonel Kharitonov and Lieutenant Colonel Smirnov, were also seriously injured and are being treated in Moscow.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops on April 20 increased by 100 to 21,000 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 14 tanks, 1 aircraft and 1 helicopter over the past day.