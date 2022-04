Russian propagandists are trying to plant their actions in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - NUJU

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports on the manipulation of Russian propaganda regarding the announcement of the "Immortal Regiment" march on the ruins of Ukrainian Mariupol.

This was announced by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on its official page on the Telegram social network.

According to propagandists from TASS, the deputy mayor of Mariupol announced a "ceremonial" procession "Immortal Regiment" as part of the celebration of the Russian "victory day" on May 9.