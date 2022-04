The American company AeroVironment donated 100 Quantix Recon drones to Ukraine, regardless of other arms supplies from the United States. This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Facebook today, April 20.

According to the company, 100 Quantix Recon drones will be provided to Ukraine regardless of the company's other systems supplied by the U.S. government. The donated drones will be sent within the current week, and other deliveries will follow, the Main Intelligence Directorate indicates.

"This donation will provide operators with a tool that can fly undetected by enemy forces and not be exposed to radio frequency silencers to conduct accurate and rapid reconnaissance of inaccessible areas of a dynamically changing battlefield. The information obtained by the Quantix Recon drones will allow planning operations in such a way as not to endanger the Ukrainian military," said the President and Chief Executive Officer of AeroVironment, Wahid Nawabi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the American side intends to supply Ukraine with 10 anti-tank systems for each Russian tank located on its territory.

On April 8, the Administration of U.S. President Joe Biden announced that it would send 12,000 anti-tank systems, 1,400 anti-aircraft systems, hundreds of kamikaze drones and other weapons to Ukraine as part of a military aid package to repel Russian attacks.

On April 11, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi showed a new type of weapon for the destruction of unmanned aerial vehicles of the enemy.