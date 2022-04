Data on the families of Russian servicemen who were killed in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will be classified by the Russian Ministry of Defense. This was announced by the BBC Russian Service with reference to the relevant project.

It is reported that data on the killed Russian military during "special operations" have been a state secret since 2015, but officials of district administrations issue benefits to members of their families. Now it is proposed to transfer these powers to military registration and enlistment offices, which will make information about the killed soldiers even more closed.

The procedure for issuing benefits in district administrations has been in effect since 2013 for family members of those killed in Chechnya, Syria and other hot spots. But for relatives of those who were killed in the war in Ukraine, a special rule is introduced.

The explanatory note on the new powers of the military registration and enlistment offices to issue certificates of a “family member of a combat veteran” directly states that this is necessary in order to limit the circle of persons who have access to information about members of the families of military personnel who were killed on the territory of Ukraine.

