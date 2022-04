Mariupol will be de-blockaded and liberated.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

Budanov expressed confidence that "our defenders will not give up and will defend themselves to the last soldier. Mariupol will be de-blockaded and liberated."

Budanov also noted that the group of Russian invaders surrounding Mariupol is not decreasing.

In addition, the call of the Russian Ministry of Defense to the Ukrainian military stationed in the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol to surrender to the invaders was compared by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense with the tragedy in Ilovaisk in 2014, when the Russians shot fighters leaving the site of the combat.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of an increased level of threat of the use of missile weapons in connection with the presence of Russian warships armed with Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles in the Black Sea.

In the area of ​​the town of Izium, Kharkiv region, the enemy concentrated up to 22 battalion tactical groups.

Meanwhile, the Russians are rushing to get the slightest advantage they could call "victory" by Easter.