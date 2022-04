In Dnipropetrovsk region, it was decided to cancel the curfew on Easter night (from April 23 to 24).

The chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk has said, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The heads of local governments have already been instructed not to turn off street lighting and, if necessary, increase the number of public transport. People are prohibited from drinking alcoholic beverages in public places," Lukashuk said.

He noted that this night the security will be monitored by employees of the National Police together with the military.

The head of the regional council asked citizens to treat the temporary lifting of restrictions as responsibly as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church told the agency that churches will be closed during the curfew on Easter.