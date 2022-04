Defense Ministry Seeing No Signs That Russia Could Use Nuclear Weapons

The Defense Ministry sees no sign that Russia could use nuclear weapons.

This was announced at a briefing by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Nuclear weapons are the so-called last trump card of the Russian Federation. So far, we see no signs that Russia can use these weapons. Our intelligence does not have such information," he said.

According to him, foreign partners and foreign intelligence services with which Ukraine cooperates and exchanges information have not yet confirmed this.

At the same time, Motuzianyk added that Ukraine should be ready for any development of the situation, including, possibly, "for such a very negative precedent."

"As of now, we are not predicting this," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Russia is working on two options for nuclear blackmail.