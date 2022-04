The Ukrposhta joint stock company is resuming work in Kyiv region.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“First of all, we managed to resume work in Vyshhorodskyi district. Last week, residents of the villages of Abramivka, Savenky, Dudky, Katiuzhanka, Vakhivka, Liubydva and the village of Dymer have already received pensions and cash subsidies in Vyshhorodskyi district. In addition, mobile offices of Ukrposhta last week for the first time since the beginning of the war were able to reach Volodymyrivka and Rudnia-Dymerska in Vyshhorod district due to the fact that the Ivanivka-Dymer highway was blocked by invaders, there was no access to these settlements," the statement says.

The work of Ukrposhta is also resumed in Makarivskyi district - from April 11, mobile offices deliver parcels and deliver pensions for residents of 10 settlements: Makariv, the villages of Kopyliv, Lypivka, Zabuyannia, Kodra, Pashkivka, Fasova, Motyzhyn, Kolonschyna and Velykyi Karashyn.

In addition, from April 13, the work of the Ukrposhta branches in the village of Chaiky and Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka resumed operation.

"Regarding Bucha, Irpin and other settlements of Buchanskyi district, due to significant damage, stationary offices need to be repaired. However, since April 14, one stationary branch of Ukrposhta has started working in Buchanskyi district. In the coming days, mobile branches of Ukrposhta will be sent to Buchanskyi district, where it will be possible to use postal services, including receiving pensions, subsidies, withdrawing cash from cards, and buying essential groceries," the company said in a statement.

In addition, since April 14, three branches of Ukrposhta have resumed work in Brovarskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 13, the director general of the Ukrposhta joint-stock company, Ihor Smelianskyi, said that in Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region), the occupiers took the money intended for the payment of pensions and subsidies for April.

In early April, Ukrposhta resumed the delivery of mail by rail.