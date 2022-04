Advisor to the Minister of Interior Affairs Vadym Denysenko advocates the legalization of civilian firearms.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I did not take any position on this issue before the war. At the moment, I believe that weapons should be legalized, but the law on this should be very well thought out," he said.

He explained this need by the fact that people will have a huge mass of weapons in their hands after the war.

"The example of the USSR after 1945 showed that even such a repressive Soviet machine had to deal with the consequences of the war in arms among the population for a long time. We must go to legalization with very clear rules," Denysenko said.

According to him, the Ministry of Interior Affairs is already preparing for the fact that gangs with weapons may appear in Ukraine.

The Minister's Advisor stressed that the seizure by force of weapons will cause great resistance, which explains the need for legalization.

Denysenko is confident that the bill on legalization, adopted in the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading, will be supported by parliamentarians in the second reading.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada intends to legalize civilian firearms.

