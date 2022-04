Russia Fails Plans To Mobilize Military In Caucasus For War In Ukraine – General Staff

Russia has failed to implement plans to mobilize troops in the North Caucasian region for war in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The command of the Russian army fails to fulfill plans to mobilize human resources in the North Caucasian region to participate in the war against Ukraine. The main reason is the reluctance of the population of this region to participate in hostilities," the military said.

According to the General Staff, in connection with the current critical situation with the recruitment of combat units, the command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation plans to begin a new process of mobilization at the national level.

According to the plan, the mobilization in order to hide it will be carried out in parallel with the planned call-up for military service.

As Ukrainian News reported, the Russian command set a task to mobilize 60,000-70,000 people in the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The General Staff does not rule out attempts of the Russian occupiers to mobilize in the recently occupied territories of Luhansk region.