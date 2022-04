President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when asked about the failed visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Ukraine, said that his office had not received a request for such a visit and then added that Ukraine was ready to be a transit state if this issue was economic, not political. Zelenskyy said this at a joint briefing in Kyiv with the Presidents of Poland Andrzej Duda, Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, Latvia Egils Levits and Estonia Alar Karis, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I, as President and our office, have not officially received the address of the President of Germany and the Office of the President of Germany regarding the visit to Ukraine. Our country is free and we are ready to be a transit state only if this issue is economic, not political," Zelenskyy said, hinting at Steinmeier's friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also added that on the 50th day of the war, Ukraine can afford to be among its friends.

"Tomorrow will be 50 days of war, 50 days of resilience of Ukraine and unification of our nation... I think we can afford, knowing that every day we lose people, to be among those who really support us, among real friends. I believe that there are not many real friends. We are satisfied with this number," the President of Ukraine said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Steinmeier said that the Ukrainian leadership rejected his visit.

Steinmeier visited Ukraine in October 2021 to participate in events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar tragedy in Kyiv.

The so-called "Steinmeier Formula" is named after the President of Germany, providing for the partial entry into force of the special status of the Donbas on the day of local elections there, and on an ongoing basis - after the OSCE confirms their compliance with international standards.