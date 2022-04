The Foreign Ministry is disappointed that French President Emmanuel Macron did not recognize Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.

Oleg Nikolenko, the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The reluctance of French President Emmanuel Macron to recognize the genocide of Ukrainians after all the frank statements of the Russian leadership and the criminal actions of the Russian military is disappointing," he wrote.

Nikolenko noted that Ukraine and Russia are historically close for objective reasons, but the myth of the two fraternal peoples of Russia and Ukraine began to collapse after the occupation of Crimea and aggression in the Donbas in 2014.

"Then the Russian "brothers" allegedly came to protect the Russian-speaking population. But in eight years, 14,000 Ukrainians were killed," the speaker emphasized.

According to him, this myth finally collapsed when the first Russian missiles flew to Ukrainian cities in February.

“The "fraternal" people do not kill children, do not shoot civilians, do not rape women, do not maim the elderly and do not destroy the homes of another "fraternal" people. Even the fiercest enemies do not resort to atrocities against defenseless people. So far, there are neither moral nor real grounds to talk about the "fraternal" ties between the Russian and Ukrainian peoples," Nikolenko summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Macron refused to call the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine genocide, since he considers Ukrainians and Russians fraternal peoples.