On Wednesday, April 13, there will be no humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population.

Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vereshchuk noted that the occupiers not only neglect the norms of international humanitarian law, but also cannot properly control their people on the ground; all this creates such a level of danger on the routes that it will be necessary to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors on Wednesday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, a total of 2,671 people were evacuated through humanitarian corridors.