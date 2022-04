The state postal operator of Finland Posti suspends postal communication with Russia and Belarus from April 11. This is stated in the Posti statement.

“From April 11, 2022, Posti suspends all delivery of letters and parcels between Finland and Russia, as well as between Finland and Belarus until further notice, due to exceptional circumstances in accordance with the agreements of the Universal Postal Union,” the statement says.

Parcels that fall under the ban are returned to senders. Prior to this, Posti suspended the delivery of express letters to Russia and Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Finland had earlier refused to issue a license for a nuclear power plant built by Rosatom.

In addition, against the backdrop of the Russian invasion, Finland and Sweden announced their readiness to join NATO in the near future.

Earlier it was reported that children in Finland are afraid that Russia will attack their country.

The national railway operator of Finland announced the suspension of traffic between Helsinki and St. Petersburg in Russia.