China's garment industry registered a growth in operating revenue in the first two months of this year, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

From January to February, the country's 13,042 major apparel companies raked in a total of ¥203.7 bln (about $32 bln), up 12.2% year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The total profits of these companies rose 5% year on year to ¥8.8 bln, with the combined output expanding 1.4% year on year to 4.14 bln pieces.

In the January-February period, the country's exports of garments and accessories increased 6.1% to $25.5 bln, data from the ministry showed.