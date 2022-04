The S&P Global Ratings international rating agency has downgraded Russia's ratings in foreign currency to "selective default."

The reason was the increased risk that Moscow will not be able and will not want to fulfill its obligations to foreign debt holders.

That follows from a statement by Reuters.

S&P noted that Russia made coupon and principal payments on dollar-denominated Eurobonds in rubles on Monday.

According to the agency, sanctions on Russia are likely to be further tightened in the coming weeks, which "will hinder Russia's readiness and technical ability to comply with the terms of its obligations to foreign debt holders."

S&P assigns a selective default rating when it believes that a debtor has selectively failed to meet its obligations under a particular issue or class of obligations, but will continue to meet its payment obligations on other issues or classes of obligations in a timely manner.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier, the Fitch international rating agency published the next rating of Russian financial institutions.

According to Fitch's criteria, a 'CC' level means that their default 'appears probable' in some form.

The list includes, for example, Sberbank, Alfa-Bank, Tinkoff, Raiffeisenbank, MKB, Gazprombank.