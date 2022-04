Ukravtodor Working On Resuming Communication Between Chernihiv And Kyiv

The Ukravtodor state automobile roads agency (Ukravtodor) is working on resuming communication between Chernihiv and Kyiv.

Ukravtodor announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, roads are now being examined in Chernihiv region, road equipment is being prepared for cleaning

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, over 13% of Ukrainian roads have been destroyed during the war, while the total amount of damage from the destruction of road infrastructure is UAH 874 billion.