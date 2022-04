Russia To Capture Entire Luhansk And Donetsk Regions, And Then Again Advance On Kyiv

Russia plans to capture the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions, after which a second attempt will be made to capture Kyiv.

Oleksandr Hruzevych, the deputy head of the headquarters of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this at a briefing.

"The enemy will try to take control of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. After that, we should expect a repeated offensive on the capital. The enemy did not reject this goal. The threat is still there," he said

Now the circle of defense around Kyiv is being increased, areas are being cleaned up, during which saboteurs are being caught.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuleba said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) does not intend to supply Ukraine with weapons so far, individual allies of the alliance do this.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, has said that the battle for the Donbas will determine the further course of the war with Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the battle for the Donbas will resemble World War II with large operational maneuvers that will involve thousands of tanks, aircraft and armored vehicles.

Meanwhile, the NATO leadership believes that the war that Russia began against Ukraine in the future may grow beyond its borders.