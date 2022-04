European Parliament Demands That EU Members Impose Embargo On All Russian Oil And Natural Gas

The European Parliament has demanded the member states of the European Union to impose an embargo on all Russian energy resources.

513 members of the European Parliament voted for the adoption of the resolution, 22 against, 19 abstained, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The European Parliament expresses indignation at reports of atrocities of the Russian armed forces and demands that those responsible for war crimes be brought to justice.

According to the resolution, the European Parliament calls for additional punitive measures, including an immediate complete embargo on the import of Russian oil, coal, nuclear fuel and natural gas, as well as the exclusion of Russia from the G20.

The Russian energy embargo should be accompanied by a plan to ensure the security of the EU's energy supply, as well as a strategy to lift sanctions if Russia takes steps to restore Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and completely withdraws its troops from Ukraine.

The decisions of the European Parliament for EU member states are advisory in nature.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demands new sanctions from the G7 (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) for Russia, such as an embargo on oil, natural gas, coal, port closures for Russian ships and goods, bank disconnections from SWIFT.