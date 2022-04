Ukraine resumed operation of one power unit of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (Khmelnytskyi NPP, Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi region).

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine stated that one of the two units of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (NPP) was reconnected to the grid after maintenance. As a result, 8 of Ukraine's 15 reactors are currently operating, including two at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, three at the Rivne NPP, two at the South-Ukrainian NPP and one at the Khmelnytskyi NPP. Seven other reactors have been shut down for scheduled maintenance or are in reserve," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the IAEA, on April 3, Ukraine stopped the operation of the Khmelnytskyi NPP, in particular, the operation of power unit No. 1 was stopped.

On February 18, the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant turned off power unit No. 2 for a major scheduled preventive maintenance lasting 92 days.

The Khmelnytskyi NPP includes 2 power units (VVER-1000) with a total capacity of 2,000 MW (connected in 1987 and 2004).