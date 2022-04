Command Of Russian Federation To Increase Censorship Among Soldiers And Prohibit Them From Using Internet

The information war that the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian special services are waging against the Russian military has caused a decrease in motivation and morale among the occupiers. Because of this, the Russian command intends to ban soldiers from using the Internet.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, citing its own sources.

So, at the disposal of Ukrainian intelligence was "An extract from the order of the deputy commander of the Western Military District for military-political work."

The document states that officers of all levels have faced opposition from personnel who speak unsatisfactorily about the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian military command blames the Internet and popular messengers for this.

"The authors of the document complain that the main methods of influencing the Russian military have been chosen: "influence on historical memory (distortion of historical facts in the history of Russia), manipulation of opinions at the expense of agents of influence. As well as the dissemination of false information, according to the occupiers, about the events and the situation in the combat zone," the statement said.

It is noted that as a countermeasure, the Russian command issued a decree on carrying out measures to limit the access of personnel to the Internet from personal mobile phones.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense emphasized that the appearance of such an order testifies to the effectiveness of the Ukrainian information troops in countering agitation among the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 28, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said that due to heavy losses and failures during the offensive campaign, the Russian army is losing morale.

Recall, according to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of today, April 6, the losses of the invaders increased by 100 people to approximately 18,600 killed.