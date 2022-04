Negotiations with the Etsy marketplace and the Stripe payment system to launch services for Ukrainians are underway.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We continue to work to make international digital services available to Ukrainians. The Etsy marketplace, where you can buy or sell unique goods, and the Stripe international payment system with high payment processing speed are one of them. We have already created petitions for both companies to launch our service for Ukrainians, and we continue negotiations with their management. We already have the following results: the National Bank of Ukraine and Visa have joined the dialogue with the Stripe team. This means that the company's entry into the Ukrainian market may accelerate," the statement says.

Also, according to the statement, Etsy is already ready to consider the possibility of opening a platform for Ukrainians.

