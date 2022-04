The German Minister of Defense is asked to provide Ukraine with tanks and other weapons

German MEP Michael Gahler addressed a letter to German Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht with a request to supply Ukraine with German "Magda" tanks, replacing them with the new models from the German military-industrial complex manufacturers. In addition, Gahler suggested to consider the supply Ukraine with S-400 air defense systems and missile defense systems.

This was stated by the MEP in his comment to Guildhall.

"I sent a letter to the German Minister of Defense, suggesting to supply Ukrainians with as many German "Magda" tanks as our defense industry allows, perhaps 50, we will see. An important aspect is that we can replace them after transfer to Ukraine with the ones manufactured by our military-industrial complex. Currently, the issue of giving the tanks and replacing them with the new ones is being discussed", - Michael Gahler said.

"In addition, we must provide Ukraine with everything it requires today, it asks for and everything we can supply them with. I would like us to consider giving Ukrainians our S-400, air defense systems, missile defense systems and other types of weapons. I hope that the military assistance worth of three hundred million from the United States will soon reach Ukraine. We need to take actions, because as we see, there is nothing that would stop Russians", - he summed up.

Earlier, Brigadier General of the USA Blaine Holt said that instead of establishing a no-fly zone in its classic version, the U.S. should consider providing Ukraine with modern weapons to counter air and missile strikes, as well as attacks from the sea.

Also, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced an agreement on "specific steps" that should reduce the number of Russian missiles hitting facilities in Ukraine after negotiating with the American delegation in Warsaw.

On March 30, a group of U.S. senators from both parties called for increased supply of both lethal and non-lethal weapons to Ukraine.