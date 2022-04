Increased Curfew Imposed In Liberated Regions Of Kyiv Region From 9 PM On April 2 To 6 AM On April 5

In the liberated Brovarskyi, Vyshhorodskyi and Buchanskyi districts of Kyiv region, an increased curfew is imposed - from 9:00 p.m. on April 2 to 6:00 a.m. on April 5.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that at this time it is categorically forbidden to be on the streets of settlements and other public places, to travel by transport and on foot.

The exception is only an alarm, during which you can proceed to the shelter.

The head of the military administration, Oleksandr Pavliuk, asked the residents of the liberated settlements not to return home yet.

"I especially appeal to the residents of the communities which were freed from the invaders. Now it is important to remove the consequences of Russian aggression - to clear and demine the territories. Do not try to return to these settlements now. Residents who remain at home - do not go outside. Give the specialists the opportunity to make the release of infrastructure facilities so that we can return a full life to the community," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a commandant's office was created in Kyiv, Major General Viktor Plakhtii was appointed commandant of the central department of the military law enforcement service in Kyiv and Kyiv region.