The Armed Forces of Ukraine have entered Bucha in Kyiv region, the cleansing of the territory after the Russian invaders begins.

The City Council Member Kateryna Ukraintseva has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She also recorded a video message in which she described in detail the situation in the city.

According to Ukraintseva, the cleansing will be carried out in Bucha from the Russian invaders, who could remain in an ambush somewhere.

The city will also have to be inspected for explosives and mine clearance.

Ukraintseva asked the remaining local residents to be at home if possible and not put themselves in danger ahead of time.

So far, there will be no evacuation from Bucha.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, announced the liberation of the city from the Russian invaders.