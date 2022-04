IMF Working On Creation Of Special Account To Ensure Receipt Of Loans And Grants For Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working on the creation of a special account to ensure loans and grants for Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The International Monetary Fund is working on the creation of a special account for Ukraine, which will ensure the receipt of loans and grants for our state," the statement says.

On March 10, the IMF transferred USD 1.4 billion to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the European Union will seek to suspend Russia's membership in the IMF.