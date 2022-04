Shipments of mobile phones in China in February were one-third less than a month earlier. Photo: Xinhua.

China's domestic mobile phone shipments fell 31.7% to 14.9 mln handsets in February, compared to the same month last year, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Smartphone shipments, which were 14.5 mln handsets in February 2022, were down 31.8% from about 21.3 mln handsets in February 2021, according to the CAICT.

Due to a global computer chip shortage, handset brands are currently experiencing production issues.

A combination of factors, including demand miscalculation, unexpected factory shutdowns, and U.S.-China tensions, have prompted many automobile companies to report chip sourcing issues.

That shortage has since spread to many types of chips and all kinds of hardware, including smartphones.