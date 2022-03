The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports that 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded as a result of the shelling by the Russian occupiers of Boiarka in Kyiv region.

The press service of the prosecutor's office has said this in a statement on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the investigation, on March 26, servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation opened fire on Boiarka. As a result of the use of weapons, according to preliminary information, four people were wounded, including a child," the statement says,

According to the report, a pre-trial investigation was launched, the Fastiv District Prosecutor's Office began criminal proceedings on the fact that the occupation forces fired on the city of Boiarka, and the actions of the Russian military were qualified as a violation of the laws and customs of war - Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Among the infrastructure damaged by the occupiers are multi-storey and private residential buildings, garages and other real estate.

Such actions by Russian troops pose a direct threat to the life and health of civilians and are contrary to international humanitarian law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 25, 4 people were killed, 3 were injured as a result of the shelling by Russians of a clinic in Kharkiv, where humanitarian aid was given out.