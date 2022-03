The OLX Group online ad service is ceasing its operations in Russia, the Avito online ad placement service will operate as an independent Russian company.

The Prosus company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"OLX Group has made the decision to cease all involvement in operations in Russia. The separation process is currently underway, which will separate the companies into two independent organizations. Avito will operate as an independent Russian company, managed by a local management team and its own board of directors," the statement says.

It is noted that Prosus will not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the company and will neither invest additional funds nor seek to obtain economic benefits from participating in Avito in these circumstances.

Prosus (the international division of the South African company Naspers) is a global internet consumer group and one of the largest technology investors in the world, which owns Avito.

According to media reports, OLX Group is also owned by Prosus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, OLX is a company that provides online platforms for ads for the sale of used goods such as furniture, musical instruments, sporting goods, cars, children's products, motorcycles, cameras, mobile phones and much more.

The headquarters of the Internet company OLX are located in New York, Buenos Aires, Moscow, Kyiv, Beijing and Mumbai.

OLX sites publish free ads created by users from different cities around the world.

The company was founded in 2006.