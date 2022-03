Invaders Using Part Of Hospital In Occupied Luhansk To Store Corpses Of Russian Soldiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that the invaders reserved part of a hospital in the occupied Luhansk to store the corpses of Russian soldiers due to the overload of local morgues.

The General Staff has said this in a statement o Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, in the local hospital, the invaders placed a military hospital, completely occupied by wounded military personnel of the Russian Federation. Part of the hospital is reserved for the storage of corpses, due to the fact that local morgues are overloaded," the statement says.

The loss of personnel of the Russian troops for March 24 increased by 300 people to 16,100 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 31 enemy tanks, 3 drones, 7 aircraft and 1 helicopter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, near the district executive committees in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, queues of relatives of the dead mobilized into the Russian army lined up.