The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the stronghold of the Russian military near Kyiv, 40 invaders were killed.

The head of the territorial defense of Kyiv, Petro Kuzik, announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Some successes around Kyiv. The enemy has been pushed further. On the left bank yesterday, near Baryshivka, there was a successful attack on settlements, for example, Lukianivka. It was completely liberated. It was a stronghold of the invaders. There were several hundred soldiers, tanks and equipment. The equipment was burned, tanks were broken, some equipment was taken as a trophy. Unfortunately, only 40 occupiers were destroyed, this is what is confirmed. The rest managed to escape, some hid in the forests. Our military is now looking for them and trying to destroy them where they find them," he said.

According to him, the Ukrainian territorial defense forces have increased the number of tanks, armored vehicles - they are seizing them as trophies in battles or repairing damaged ones.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian military will try to resume the offensive against Brovary and Boryspil to blockade Kyiv.