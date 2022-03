Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Sviatoshynskyi District Of Kyiv As Result Of Shell Fragments Hit

A fire broke out in a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv as a result of a shell fragments hit, 5 people were injured.

The State Emergency Service (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 20, at 1:59 p.m., the Rescue Service received a message about a fire in a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.

Firefighters immediately arrived at the scene.

"Upon arrival, the rescuers found that as a result of the shell fragments hit, a fire broke out on the balcony of the 4th floor of a 10-story residential building and 2 private cars. At 2:24 p.m., the fire was localized and at 2:41 p.m., it was eliminated,” reads the statement.

7 units of fire equipment and 25 personnel are involved at the scene.

Residents are being evacuated from the building.

Currently, 6 people have been evacuated.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that at the moment there are no killed.

At the same time, 5 people were injured, 2 of them were hospitalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 18, one person was killed, four more were injured and 12 were rescued due to missile remnants hit a residential building in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv.