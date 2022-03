Occupiers Fired At Nursing Home In Kremenna Of Luhansk Region From Tank, 56 People Killed

On March 11, occupiers fired at a nursing home in Kremenna of Luhansk region from a tank, 56 people were killed.

Chairman of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhii Haidai wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 11, Russian invaders fired at the nursing home in Kremenna from a tank. Cynically and deliberately. They just drove the tank, put it in front of the house and started shooting. Those who lived out their lives in the nursing home - 56 people - were killed on the spot," he wrote.

The survivors, 15 people, were kidnapped by the invaders and taken to the occupied territory in Svatove, to the regional geriatric boarding school.

Haidai noted that it is still impossible to get to the place of the tragedy.

