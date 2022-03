Russian occupiers are detaining Ukrainian activists, civil servants and ATO/JFO participants in the territories taken under their control.

The press center of the General Staff has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In some temporarily occupied territories, the Russian occupiers are trying to create a demonstrative positive image for themselves by distributing food products to the civilian population. At the same time, active searches and detentions of pro-Ukrainian activists, civil servants, ATO/JFO participants and members of their families, as well as other citizens who can organize resistance to the occupation are being carried out," the General Staff reports.

Despite this, the enemy continues to suffer losses, according to the authority.

"There are problems with the supplying of units. The low morale and psychological state of the personnel leads to an increase in the number of cases of desertion and refusals of the military personnel of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and mercenaries to participate in the war against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian military kidnapped the mayor of occupied Skadovsk Oleksandr Yakovlev and his deputy Yurii Paliukh.