Ukrainian And Russian Delegations Will Hold Negotiating Session To Sum Up Preliminary Results On March 14

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations will hold a negotiating session to sum up the preliminary results on March 14.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Negotiations continue non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly working. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results," Podoliak wrote.

Earlier, he said that Ukraine is looking for a place and is developing a draft peace treaty for a future meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin; this meeting will take place in the foreseeable future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Podoliak said that the fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia would take place after "legal formats" were worked out.