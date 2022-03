Russia attracts military mercenaries from Abkhazia and South Ossetia to the conduct of military operations in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Given the large combat losses of personnel and problems with the recruitment of reserve divisions and units, the command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation involves the so-called conscripts from the territory of ORDLO and military mercenaries from Abkhazia, South Ossetia and the number of prisoners from correctional institutions of the Russian Federation in the conduct of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine," the statement says.

It is emphasized that in almost all directions of advance the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold on the previously captured lines, but they have not had significant success.

The enemy continues to carry out missile and bomb strikes against critical infrastructure facilities, residential areas and airfields, cynically disregarding the norms of International Humanitarian Law.

In the Volyn direction, the threat of sabotage at military facilities and civilian infrastructure remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, believes that Russia has changed tactics and switched to the "Syrian option" - the encirclement and terror of cities.