The General Staff states that Kyiv, Mariupol, as well as displacement in the directions of Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk, Nikopol and Zaporizhia, remain the main directions of focusing the enemy's efforts.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

According to the authority, without being able to succeed, the enemy continues to fire rocket-bomb strikes on cities in the depths of the territory of Ukraine - Dnipro, Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

The formation of an enemy reserves and their transfer to the areas of combat operations in Ukraine continues.

There is an increase in the system of air defense of the group of troops of the occupiers on Donetsk and the Tauridian directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military is trying to break through the defense in the south-west direction near Kyiv.